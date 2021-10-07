Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

DENN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 784,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

