DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $91,186.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00132681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,955.26 or 1.00023515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.51 or 0.06548648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

