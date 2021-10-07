Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $7.72 million and $405,708.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

