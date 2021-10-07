DerivaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $163.01 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00011525 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $163.01 million and $2.23 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

