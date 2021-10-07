DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,860 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.30% of DermTech worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 25.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DermTech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMTK stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.88. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.