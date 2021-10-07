Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.