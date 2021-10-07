Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 304,684 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 546.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of BP Midstream Partners worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of BPMP opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.