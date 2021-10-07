Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 46,446 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,777.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

