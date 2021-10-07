Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 67,070 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,070 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of KB Home worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.