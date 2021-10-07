Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 68,240 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Tronox worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 96.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 346.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROX opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

