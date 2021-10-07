Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 500,000 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.73% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.