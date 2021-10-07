Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after buying an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

KNSL opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

