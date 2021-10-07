Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.88% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

