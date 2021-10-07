Deutsche Bank AG Buys 148,305 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of The Macerich worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.