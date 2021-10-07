Deutsche Bank AG Buys 196,058 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,058 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.68% of Sesen Bio worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SESN. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 3,004,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,095.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 918,164 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

