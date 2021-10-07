Deutsche Bank AG Buys 323,490 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,490 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.27% of Limelight Networks worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $305.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

