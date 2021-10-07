Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,423 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Digimarc worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digimarc by 131.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 180,713 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Digimarc by 19.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 287,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.20. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

