Deutsche Bank AG Buys 41,784 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Boot Barn worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.