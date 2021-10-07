Deutsche Bank AG Buys 44,599 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of M.D.C. worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 157.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187,242 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 91.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 189.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $46.33 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

