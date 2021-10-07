Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,102 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

