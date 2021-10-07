Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

