Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of KBR worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

