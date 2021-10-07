Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.95 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of BJ opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.