Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.95 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 65,027 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

