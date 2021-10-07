Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.96 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

