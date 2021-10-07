Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.98 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,672,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

