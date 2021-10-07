Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Cutera worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cutera stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.