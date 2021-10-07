Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.07 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,824 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

