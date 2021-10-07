Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.10 Million Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 169.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRNA stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.