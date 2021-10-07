Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.26 Million Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Redfin worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,364.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,639. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.