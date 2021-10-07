Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.31 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of WEX worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 37.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 469,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,065,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in WEX by 41.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,074,000 after purchasing an additional 233,414 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

