Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEC opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

