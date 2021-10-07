Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.37 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

CTRE opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

