Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.42 Million Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.07% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 279,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 94,469 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

