Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.46 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of iRobot worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

