Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Amyris worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 698,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,248,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 959,915 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

