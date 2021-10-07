Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Verra Mobility worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $137,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.