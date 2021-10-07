Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,094 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 401.4% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.