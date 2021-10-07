Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $147,000.

FEZ opened at $45.24 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

