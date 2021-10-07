Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.16% of Centricus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:CENH opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.