Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.87% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

