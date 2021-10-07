Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $5.54 Million Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 132,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.