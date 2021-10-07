Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Agora at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agora by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Agora in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:API opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

