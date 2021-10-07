Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,197 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of National Vision worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

