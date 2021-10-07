Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 21,510 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of LendingTree worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LendingTree by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.33. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -193.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

