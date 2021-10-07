Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 75,488 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $22,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

COLB stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.