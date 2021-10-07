Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

