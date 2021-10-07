Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,717,000 after acquiring an additional 367,854 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3,090.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 341,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

