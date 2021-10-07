Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,843,000 after acquiring an additional 176,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 428.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

