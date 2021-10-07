Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.60% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWO. UBS Group AG grew its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWO stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

